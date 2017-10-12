Lake Wildwood market, pharmacy stayed open during evacuation, power outage

Monday, thousands of Lake Wildwood residents were forced to flee their homes, in some cases waiting hours to exit the gated community.

But several local businesses worked overtime to make the evacuation a little bit easier.

Holiday Market, just across Pleasant Valley Road from Lake Wildwood, was able to power up by generator by 1 p.m. Monday, said assistant manager Matthew Tange.

Tange was awake by 4:30 a.m., packed up and evacuated his own home before heading to work at 7 a.m. After conferring with his boss, a mobile generator was ordered from Chico, Tange said.

"We got it up and running by 1 and we opened for business," he said. "That's how smooth it was."

Monday as people evacuated, customers came in primarily for water and quick snacks they could take with them, Tange said. Some evacuees opted to stay in the parking lot in RVs and other vehicles.

Holiday Market was a good neighbor to the Thai restaurant next door as well, storing their food for them.

Tuesday, "As soon as they lifted the evacuation, we started getting busier," Tange said.

Pleasant Valley Pharmacy went above and beyond during the power outage as well, ensuring its customers were able to fill any emergency medication needs.

Monday, pharmacist DeAnn Sumner got in at 9 a.m., and made a large sign to hang on the door to let customers know they were open.

"I was able to use my cell phone to call doctors in Grass Valley and get emergency prescriptions for anything anyone needed," Sumner said. "The doctors were amazing."

Tuesday, the power came back on at 4:30 p.m., and Sumner stayed until 8 p.m. to make sure she could fill everyone's prescriptions for when they came in Wednesday.

"We were dead in the water before the power came back on," she said, showing off all of her hand-written lists of patients and medications needed.

"It was a real opportunity, to be able to do something for people, to step up to help (my) neighbors," Sumner said. "It was fun, actually."

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lkellar@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.