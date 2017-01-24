LAFCo suggests removing 1,425 acres from Nevada City Sphere of Influence | TheUnion.com

Nevada County’s regulatory planning agency, or Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo), is proposing changes to the document that outlines when and where city boundaries will expand.

These boundaries, denoted by a “Sphere of Influence” plan has mostly been unchanged since first implemented in the area surrounding Nevada City in 1983.

A total of 1,425 acres are being suggested for removal from the Nevada City Sphere of Influence by LAFCo officials. Currently 2,907 acres are part of the approved Nevada City Sphere of Influence, leaving 1,402 acres still in the plan.

Nevada County will be holding a planning workshop on the proposed changes to the Nevada City Sphere of Influence plan on Feb. 23.

These proposed changes have raised concern amongst Nevada City officials who have prompted an informational report to be given by LAFCo Officer SR Jones during their council meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 317 Broad St.

“City staff reviewed the proposed changes and has significant concerns related to LAFCo’s recommended changes to the existing Sphere of Influence,” the council staff report says.

One of the city’s concerns relates to the proposed transition of property from the Nevada City Sphere of Influence, to an “Area of Interest” designation.

“Instead, the City would be limited to “commenting” on the proposed development,” the staff report reads. “Because the County would not be compelled to act on comments received, it is conceivable concerns expressed by the City or its residents would not be addressed by the County in the course of development approval resulting in possible conflicts with the City’s view shed, inconsistency with the current General Plan, possible environment impacts, etc. It is also conceivable the County could modify zoning designations resulting in development projects entirely different than current zoning.”

LAFCo is also suggesting changes to the definition of Sphere of Influence from “…the ultimate boundary and service area of a local government agency,” to “…a plan for the probable boundary and service area of a local government agency.”

This change in definition also gives more leeway to LAFCo officials when it comes to working with official entities.

“I think one of the significant concerns come from the proposed transition of property,” City Manager Mark Prestwich said. “It would limit us to commenting on proposed development. This is property that today is within our view shed.”

