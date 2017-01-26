KVMR to host Community Alzeheimer’s and Dementia Forum Jan. 31 | TheUnion.com

Who: Hosted by KMVR Community Radio in collaboration with Atria Grass Valley and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

KVMR Community Radio, in collaboration with Atria of Grass Valley and the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation will host the Community Alzheimer’s and Dementia Forum: A Conversation about Memory Care, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Nevada Theatre.

KVMR News Director Paul Emery will moderate the discussion with a panel of experts. They include David Troxel, a renowned author and internationally known expert in Alzheimer’s Disease and memory; Dr. Helen Crawford, geriatric psychiatrist; Renee Chevreaux, Alzheimer’s Outreach Program Coordinator; and Sheryl Bartolucci, a family caregiver.

Early diagnosis of dementia as well as available local resources and support for family caregivers will be the primary focus of the forum. Families can benefit from seeking assistance before memory loss becomes a hardship.

“When people are proactive, patients can acclimate better, make friends and personal connections and become involved in a social setting. The quality of life improves dramatically for both them and their families,” said Kristin Jenkins, Community Sales Director of Atria.

“Resources are available for the families of those struggling with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” said Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker. “Too often people wait until their loved one is in crisis to reach out, but the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program is available to assist at any level of care.”

Free caregiver resources and services are available through the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program at 530-274-6007 ext. 5595.

The first 100 people to arrive at the forum will receive a free copy of David Troxel’s book, A Dignified Life: The Best Friend Approach to Alzheimer’s Care: A Guide for Care Partners.

Admission to the forum is free and will also be broadcast live on KVMR 89.5FM, streamed at kvmr.org and available on mobile devices via the KVMR app. The broadcast will be available on demand at the radio station’s archives at archive.kvmr.org.