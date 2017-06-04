Know your nonprofit: St. Joseph’s Cultural Center | TheUnion.com

Know Your Nonprofit is a weekly Q&A feature with western Nevada County nonprofit organizations.

What is your mission statement?

In keeping with tradition of the founding Sisters of Mercy of serving the needs of the community, The Historic Mt. St. Mary's Preservation Committee has as its mission to promote community, to preserve the history of the area and to encourage and assist individuals and organizations whose goals are to advance the arts and education.

Briefly, when and how did your nonprofit start?

The Historic Mount St. Mary's Preservation Committee was started in May 1969 when the Sisters of Mercy sold the buildings for $1 with the stipulation that they be used to meet the cultural needs of Nevada County residents.

What are the primary sources of funding?

Donations from community members and visitors to the Center, rental of St. Joseph's Hall (the "Chapel"), Rose Garden and Ghidotti Room to the community for special events (weddings, concerts, celebrations, classes, etc), and rental of studio spaces to local artisans. All donations and rental fees go toward the operation, maintenance and restoration of this beautiful state historical landmark.

How many employees does the organization have?

2 part-time employees

Who is your primary audience, the people who benefit the most from your organization?

The residents of Nevada County and surrounding areas form the base of our primary audience. Saint Joseph's Cultural Center provides the perfect fit for both small and large events and unique working spaces for local artists.

What is your primary service area (specific city, countywide, the region?)

Nevada County and surrounding areas

List the biggest achievements in your nonprofit's history (up to three).

In 2000, local businesses and the committee raised funds and completely replaced the roof over the Chapel which was causing serious damage to the structure and interior of the building.

In 2010, the large stained-glass window, donated by the father of one of the early Sisters of Mercy, was in serious need of repair and stabilization. Through the fundraising efforts of several long-time committee members and generous donations from the community, funds were raised and the window was restored.

In 2016, the kitchen located at the rear of St. Joseph's Hall was completely renovated and is now a working space for caterers and others for weddings and events.

List the biggest challenges you face (up to three).

Our biggest challenge is maintaining this glorious complex — the main building, which houses the Grass Valley Museum and artist studios, is 153 years old and the Chapel/Hall is 123 years old — and time has truly been hard on them both. Through fundraising and donations from community members we have been able to make repairs over the years. The three challenges we face are 1) to replace the failing rain gutter system, 2) to make needed structural repairs to the Chapel buttresses and third-floor balcony which have been damaged by the elements and 3) to shore up and restore the lower level which has also been damaged by the elements.

What is your primary goal for the next year?

Our primary goal is to replace the current gutter and downspout system which is inadequate and failing in areas causing damage to the buildings. We are also looking into repairing and restoring the fountain in the garden which was broken by vandals several years ago.

What is your primary goal for the next three to five years?

The long-term goal is to repair, restore and renovate the St. Joseph's Cultural Center so that the HPC can continue to provide a beautiful venue for the community.

What are your major fundraisers and the dates for these events in 2017?

We have a GoFundMe event running to raise funds for gutter replacement and other much needed repairs.

How can someone become involved with your organization?

Join the Historic Mt. St. Mary's Preservation Committee Board of Directors, become a docent at the Grass Valley Museum, volunteer your services in the garden or with needed repairs and renovations

What kind of skills are you looking for from volunteers?

Painting (interior/exterior), Woodworking, Plumbing, Electrical, Gardening, general maintenance