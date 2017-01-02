Know Your Nonprofit: Sierra Nevada Children’s Services | TheUnion.com

Website: http://www.sncs.org (currently being revised. Please contact us at Facebook address.)

What is your mission statement?

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services (SNCS) enriches the community by supporting quality child care and empowering families to aspire to life-long success.

Briefly, when and how did your nonprofit start?

SNCS has been serving families and early childhood professionals in our community since 1978. The goal is to bring together and coordinate non-profit agencies and associations in Nevada County to meet community needs in the area of health, education, welfare, and recreation. In 1980 we opened an office in Truckee. In 1983 SNCS became the official Child Care Resource and Referral agency for Nevada County. In 1988 SNCS expanded to Sierra County by opening an office in Loyalton.

What is your annual budget?

Subsidized Child Care supports the local community not only with program services, but also by annually bringing millions of federal and state dollars to support our local economy. Sierra Nevada Children’s Services brings $3.17 million dollars of public and private funding into the community each year. The economic benefit of these dollars is amplified many times over, as it is spent and stays in the community. This funding:

• Helps support jobs for more than 130 child care providers and their employees.

• Gives 375 parents the opportunity to work or attend school.

• Creates professional development opportunities for child care providers to continually improve the quality of child care.

• Promotes a safe environment for children to learn and grow, reducing the demand for social and medical support services.

• Supports family stability and strengthens the community economic base.

What are the primary sources of funding?

SNCS is largely funded by the California Department of Education. However, we also receive funds from Nevada County and foundations, as well as private community support.

How many employees does the organization have?

There are 16 Nevada and Sierra County employees, including 14 in Grass Valley, 1 in Loyalton and 1 in Truckee.

Who is your primary audience, the people who benefit the most from your organization?

Our primary audience is families with children under 13 years of age. We also provide support to child care providers seeking to start a business or to improve their program quality throughout Nevada and Sierra counties.

List the biggest achievements in your nonprofit’s history:

1. Maintaining consistent, high-quality service for more than 38 years.

2. The Children’s Community Chest, a funding of last resort for the children of Nevada and Sierra Counties.

3. The Learning Center, a combined resource lending library and children’s play space.

List the biggest challenges you face:

1. Funding to expand programs and services.

2. Expansion of child care services in our community to include more infant, evening and weekend care.

What is your primary goal for the next year?

We plan to launch a Mobile Lending Library which will deliver books and developmentally appropriate toys and materials for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, school age children, and children with special needs to Child Care Providers.

We would like to add an additional playgroup and continue our Internship program with Sierra College. The interns help facilitate the playgroups and gain experience in child development and child-centered learning activities for infant and preschool-age children.

What is your primary goal for the next three to five years?

Our goal is to increase the provider base to better suit the needs of families in the communities and provide assistance and support for these providers. Many families have a need for care outside the normal working hours.

What are your major fundraisers and the dates for these events in 2016-17?

SNCS doesn’t have specific fundraising events. However we always accept donations for the Children’s Community Chest (and 100 percent of funding received goes directly to those in need). We host an annual Appreciation Evening to show gratitude for the child care providers, donors, and volunteers in our community who provide such valuable resources. We also host a Family Appreciation day; there is no charge for attending and we rely on local donations and volunteers in order to make these events happen.

How can someone become involved with your organization?

Please feel free to call us at 530-272-8866, or stop by our office at 420 Sierra College Drive, Suite 100, Grass Valley, California 95945.

What kind of skills are you looking for from volunteers?

Light administrative skills for office duties, general skills to assist with lending library and play space upkeep, and helping hands with friendly smiles to assist with our events.

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services is a member of the Center for Nonprofit Leadership, which provides the weekly Know Your Nonprofit feature. You can learn more about The Center for Nonprofit Leadership online at http://CNLSierra.org. The Center is on Facebook http://facebook.com/ NevadaCountyNonProfit Leadership and Twitter @NevCoNonprofits.