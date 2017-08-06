Know your nonprofit: Mountain Stream Meditation | TheUnion.com

Know Your Nonprofit is a weekly Q&A feature with western Nevada County nonprofit organizations.

What is your mission statement?

Mountain Stream Meditation has a very simple mission. We offer the heart and depth of the Buddha's teachings, for all beings, to ease suffering and to awaken to compassion and joy.

Briefly, when and how did your nonprofit start?

Our guiding and founding meditation teacher is John Travis. Together, John and the community of meditation practitioners started Mountain Stream Meditation as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in 1994.

What are the primary sources of funding?

Recommended Stories For You

Annual pledges, one-time donations, registration fees for residential and daylong retreats and a variety of classes.

How many employees does the organization have?

Currently, Mountain Stream has five very part-time employees.

Who is your primary audience, the people who benefit the most from your organization?

Anyone who is interested in exploring mindfulness to calm the mind and open the heart!

What is your primary service area (specific city, countywide, the region?)

The Sierra Foothills and beyond.

List the biggest achievements in your nonprofit's history (up to three).

1. In 2013 we opened our beautiful community meditation center called the Nevada City Insight Center.

2. We annually hold three Residential Retreats (nine-night retreats at various venues) and Daylong Retreats at the center once a month.

3. Nevada City Insight Center has on-going evening programs on Mondays and Wednesdays; we are also open for dropping in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

List the biggest challenges you face (up to three).

1. Connecting people with what Mountain Stream offers.

2. Meeting the needs of our spiritual community.

3. Achieving financial sustainability.

What is your primary goal for the next year?

Our overall intention for now and years to come is to provide a place of refuge that supports and represents the Buddha's teachings of nonharming.

This summer we began a new Mindful Movement Series on Wednesday evenings once a week through September. In the fall we'll start a four-week study group centering on Heart Practices and a week-long Introduction to Insight Meditation class. Later in the fall is our annual House-Holder Retreat and we will continue bringing visiting teachers for daylong retreats at the Nevada City Insight Center.

What is your primary goal for the next three to five years?

To do more, better … by creating outreach networks and to collaborate with community organizations that would benefit from Insight Meditation.

What are your major fundraisers and the dates for these events?

Mountain Stream will host a fundraising luncheon in the spring of 2018.

How can someone become involved with your organization?

All are welcome and invited to come to any of the programs we offer. No one has to be an experienced meditator; anybody at any level of interest can participate. Our Center has a well-stocked library full of spiritual books from a variety of traditions.

Please check out the Mountain Stream website: http://www.mtstream.org or give us a call at 530- 265-6111 to find out more about us.

What kind of skills are you looking for from volunteers?

There are many ways to be of service and support our organization and the Meditation Center. This includes everything from helping at our monthly temple care (community cleaning of the Nevada City Insight Center) to serving on the board of directors. A full range of skill sets are gratefully welcomed.

Our volunteer bulletin board offers a wonderful overview. We invite you to come visit during an open temple from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and check it out.