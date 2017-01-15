Know your nonprofit: Hospice of the Foothills | TheUnion.com

What is your mission statement?

Hospice of the Foothills affirms life and promotes dignity at the end-of-life by providing professional, comprehensive and compassionate care to our patients, their loved ones and our community.

Briefly, when and how did your nonprofit start?

In 1979, Hospice of the Foothills began serving patients with life-limiting illnesses, and their families, in Nevada and Placer Counties with an all-volunteer staff. Due to a growing patient census, paid professionals joined the volunteer staff in the early 1980’s. Paid staff included registered nurses, medical social workers, an executive director and administrative staff. In 1994, HOF became a Medicare and Medi-Cal certified Hospice Agency.

What is your annual budget (optional)?

$5 million

What are the primary sources of funding?

Hospice care, provided by Hospice of the Foothills, is paid in part by Medicare, Medi-Cal and most private insurance. The grief/bereavement support program (which follows the family for 13 months after the death of their loved one), and the Foothill Transitions Palliative Care Program (that provides assistance to community members with life limiting illness who are not yet eligible for hospice care) are unreimbursed programs. These programs are funded by generous community contributions, fundraising events, and donations to and purchases at the Hospice Gift & Thrift stores.

How many employees does the organization have?

Hospice of the Foothills currently has 71 employees

Who is your primary audience, the people who benefit the most from your organization?

Hospice of the Foothills serves the end-of-life care and needs of terminally ill patients and their families in their homes or the place they call home, including skilled nursing and residential care facilities.

What is your primary service area (specific city, countywide, the region?)

Nearly 500 patients and families in Nevada County and parts of western Placer County are served by HOF on an annual basis.

List the biggest achievements in your nonprofit’s history (up to three).

1. Offering continuous service since 1979.

2. Becoming licensed to provide hospice services by the State of California and certified to participate in the Medicare Hospice Benefit in 1994.

3. Through support from the community, completing the Hospice of the Foothills campus in the fall of 2008.

List the biggest challenges you face (up to three).

1) The steady increase in the cost of providing high quality care; continuing the robust scope of programs and services offered over the past 37 years by HOF in the face of declining Medicare, Medi-Cal and private insurance coverage.

2) Emphasizing the importance of early admission into the hospice program for maximum benefit and support for the family. Currently, 27 percent enter during the last seven days or less of life.

3) Educating our community about HOF programs and services to promote informed health care choices when facing a life-limiting illness.

What is your primary goal for the next year?

To broaden our service to our Sierra Foothills community through collaboration with key health care partners; reaching more of those patients and families who are eligible for and deserve the highest quality end-of-life and supportive care and services.

What is your primary goal for the next three to five years?

To sustain our more than 37-year tradition of compassionate care for those with life-limiting illness, while broadening inclusion and access to services through advance care planning, education, stewardship and provision of expert end-of-life care. This will be possible with ongoing and growing charitable giving from a community that believes in and supports our mission.

What are your major fundraisers and the dates for these events in 2016 – 2017?

Formed in 1981, Friends of Hospice is a volunteer fundraising auxiliary. The group hosts a number of annual fundraising events, the proceeds of which support HOF programs and patient care. Many of these events have become community traditions including KNCO Jail & Bail in March, Butterfly Garden in May, Breakfast in the Park in July, and Tree of Love/Celebration of Lives in December.

Hospice of the Foothills conducts a primary direct mail campaign in conjunction with the annual report distribution in early fall, supplemented by a spring appeal. Other year-round giving opportunities include memorial gifts, purchasing a bronze leaf for the Memorial Wall, or a Pave the Way brick.

Hospice of the Foothills also has three thrift stores; Penn Valley, Nevada City, and Grass Valley. Community donations and proceeds from the sales directly support Hospice of the Foothills.

How can someone become involved with your organization?

Review the volunteer opportunities available online in a variety of roles including patient support and professional services, administrative and clerical, Gift & Thrift, Friends of Hospice and ambassadorship.

What kind of skills are you looking for from volunteers?

The skills needed vary dependent upon the volunteer position. It is best to call HOF directly and speak with the volunteer coordinator for more information about the various areas of opportunity.

Contact information (phone and email):

Carolynn Peterson, Executive Director; 11270 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA, 95945; hospice@hofo.org; (530) 272-5739; Website: http://www.hofo.org; Facebook: Hospice of the Foothills.

Hospice of the Foothills is committed to ensuring end-of-life care with compassion and dignity for our patients and their loved ones. You can reach us 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week at (530) 272-2739.

We need your support. Please make your gift today: https://hospiceofthefoothills.thankyou4caring.org/donation.