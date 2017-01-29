Know Your Nonprofit: Good Sun Solar | TheUnion.com

Know Your Nonprofit is a weekly Q&A feature with western Nevada County nonprofit organizations.

What is your mission statement?

Good Sun Solar is committed to:

• Educating and promoting awareness about solar and renewable energy, sustainable design, and appropriate technology

• Installing solar and appropriate technology systems for use in both private and public facilities that meet needy, low-income, and/ or charitable-use criteria.

Briefly, when and how did your nonprofit start?

Good Sun Solar is a 501(C)(3) corporation registered in California. Founded in July 2013 by a group of good-hearted folk who had been volunteering, traveling and working abroad over the past 20 or so years, we operate as Nevada County’s only solar Non-Governmental Organization (NGO.) We are trained in a variety of technical and environmental fields and we apply our experience and education to help others to understand and use solar technology.

What are your primary sources of funding?

Government and private grants, public charity, private donations.

Who is your primary audience, the people who benefit the most from your organization?

Schools are our primary focus at the moment as we are currently very interested in disseminating knowledge and awareness of renewable energy.

What is your primary service area?

Nevada County first, but we have plans to work regionally, nationally and internationally.

List the biggest achievements in your nonprofit’s history:

1. Donation of solar panels to, and solar project development for Grass Valley Charter School — In progress

2. Donation of solar panels to, and solar project development for Bitney Charter Preparatory School — In progress.

3. Planning and funding stages of a solar installation at the Rwamagana Lutheran School in Rwanda, Africa.

List the biggest challenges you face:

1. Fundraising.

2. Logistical planning.

What are your primary goals for the next year?

1. Complete Bitney Charter solar project.

2. Continue to make progress on GV Charter project.

3. Find funding for Rwamagana school project and procure materials.

4. Speak at local schools on topics of Renewable Energy.

What is your primary goal for the next three to five years?

1 Continue to speak at local schools on topics of Renewable Energy.

2. Partner with organizations such as Global Solace, The World Energy Foundation and VIDA in order to increase impact and effectiveness.

What are your major fundraisers and the dates for these events in 2017?

We are still designing our 2017 fundraising program. Watch for our events in The Union!

How can someone become involved with your organization?

Contact Eric Stikes at 530-559-5023.

What kind of skills are you looking for from volunteers?

1. Fundraising to support operations

2. Public information and outreach/ Social media campaigning

3. Non-profit legal advice and support

4. Bookkeeping and financial management

5. Electrical technicians for solar installations

The Center for Nonprofit Leadership provides the weekly Know Your Nonprofit feature. You can learn more about CNL online at http://CNLSierra.org. The Center is on Facebook http://facebook.com/NevadaCountyNon ProfitLeadership and Twitter @NevCoNonprofits.