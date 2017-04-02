Know Your Nonprofit: Community Legal seeks to assist Nevada County’s under-served | TheUnion.com

Know Your Nonprofit is a weekly Q&A feature with western Nevada County nonprofit organizations.

What is your mission statement?

Community Legal provides legal services to under-served populations in the Nevada County area. Community Legal employs legal representation, collaboration, cooperation, mediation, and legal education to empower its clients to recognize and attain their underlying goals.

Briefly, when and how did your nonprofit start?

Our nonprofit was started in 2014 by a group of attorneys who began providing free civil legal aid and mediation to very low-income people and people with disabilities including mental illness. We started with a focus on addressing housing issues — to help people avoid homelessness, and empower people to negotiate solutions that keep people in their homes and keep landlords and owners able to continue to provide housing. We incorporated as a tax exempt nonprofit in 2015, and have operated at our location across from the courthouse since that time.

What is your annual budget? And primary sources of funding?

$80,000/year, with a goal of $200,000/year by 2018. In times of reduced federal funding, we wanted to create a local, community-supported model based on the principle that with better legal and conflict resolution support, we are less likely to have costly legal battles and less likely to have violent conflicts in our community.

Right now, we are funded by a large numbers of small donors, local businesses, and local nonprofits that provide attorneys for their clients. The Nevada County Bar Association also provided a small grant. This year, we finally will be able to qualify for funding from statewide organizations.

How many employees does the organization have?

One full-time, two part-time, and 25 attorney volunteers.

Who is your primary audience, the people who benefit the most from your organization?

We serve very low income families, seniors, and other individuals. We focus on obtaining training to be able to provide legal service and problem solving to people who lack access to the legal system. People with disabilities like a mental health condition, a traumatic brain injury, or vision or speech impairment, may lack access to the legal system entirely. We focus on helping these people have a voice, and empowering them to do what it takes to be heard.

The whole community benefits from peaceful conflict resolution, as there are fewer incidents of violence. Part of our perspective is that because our clients lack resources, they are often better off if they are able to turn adversaries into allies. And, the whole community benefits from its lowest income people being able to address legal issues that before prevented them from participating fully in our community. At least ten of our clients began volunteering with a non-profit once their legal problem was solved. When people have access to legal information and justice, they are better community citizens. That is something we forget when we think of legal aid. The outcome is not just for the parties. It is for the community as a whole.

What is your primary service area?

We serve Nevada County "and surrounding Counties". This means that if someone is just over the Nevada County line, we have the capacity to still serve them.

List the biggest achievements in your nonprofit's history:

The biggest achievement this month will be staying open one year! Secondly, we provided 750 people with access to legal services last year alone.

Our important achievements are personal stories. We helped a woman in recovery with an old criminal record get housing for her family. In another case, we helped a stroke victim who was perceived by his landlord as a criminal, to instead be perceived as the giving, loving community citizen he truly is—so he was not evicted, but also now has freedom to do community work in his apartment complex.

We helped a homeless man who came into our office and said, "Please help me, I am having paranoid delusions and I cannot tell if I am in danger; can you help me figure it out?" He has become a kind and capable friend to Community Legal and now helps his community.

Our biggest accomplishments are when something we make a small contribution that allows someone's very real personal gifts to be perceived. Some of this is pure legal work, but we try to do it in way that does not ignore both parties' humanity. Some of this is just listening and making connections with the wonderful non-profits in our area.

List the biggest challenges you face:

We are located right across from the courthouse, which allows us to connect with people who may be involved with the legal system for the first time. As such, we are a great triage system for Nevada County non-profits and crisis needs. But this creates a unique challenge: how do we accomplish the work we need to as a small organization with so much constant walk-in traffic?

Our second biggest challenge is to stick with our core mission of what we CAN do, not what we or others WISH we could do. We are sometimes challenged to accept the feedback of others as good ideas, but accept that our organization has limits and we cannot do it all. If we cannot do enough to make a sustainable contribution, it is better not to work ourselves to death proving that. A truly sustainable organization is one that creates room for all employees and volunteers to live within their personal limits, and to have time to enjoy their lives. We are working on that one!

Third challenge: funding. Although Nevada County has been very generous, funding is always a challenge in a small community and in a small nonprofit organization. After two years of operation we have now begun to understand how our resources can be the most useful to the community, so we are truly ready to use your contributions in the best possible way! That said, we just learned federal funding for legal services may soon be cut, which means it may be our local model end up not only a sustainable model, but the only one that survives these times of limited resources.

What is your primary goal for the next year?

To stabilize our funding source and continue to provide consistent services while continuing to provide those we serve with a legal service that is kind, high quality, and empowering.

What is your primary goal for the next three to five years?

To build our volunteer and pro-bono attorney base so that free legal service is available to those in need in Nevada County at any funding level, with or without employing a full time staff-attorney.

What are your major fundraisers and the dates for these events in 2016 – 2017?

We will soon be launching our spring appeal to major and sustaining (monthly) donors. We will be adding planned giving to our requests. We will be holding our 1 billable hour campaign starting in June, in which local attorneys are asked to donate the fee they charge for one hour of legal service. We then hold our annual fundraiser/auction in August.

How can someone become involved with your organization?

Donate at http://www.communitylegal.net by clicking the "Support" button; call us to volunteer at 530-265-3425.

What kind of skills are you looking for from volunteers?

Legal skills, fundraising skills, organizing skills, and office skills. Office skills are really only useful to us if you have some extra time to give. But even an hour of pro-bono legal help goes a long way!

