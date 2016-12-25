Know Your Nonprofit: Acres of Hope offers safe environment for breaking cycle of homelessness | TheUnion.com

What is your mission statement?

The vision of Acres of Hope is to provide a safe family environment and a healthy living program for women with children to set a foundation for personal change and break the cycle of homelessness. The mission of Acres of Hope is to improve the physical, emotional, social, economic and spiritual quality of life for homeless women and their children. We accomplish this by identifying and replacing faulty belief systems that drive destructive behaviors with biblically based values and the implementation of healthy life skills.

Briefly, when and how did your nonprofit start?

The origin of Acres of Hope began with a vision to help women with children who are homeless and jobless. Local resident, Frank Calton, challenged his church, Bayside of Granite Bay, to put some seed money to launch the project. Another local developer gave a matching gift that provided funding for the first year. Planning began on September 23, 2004 when a few individuals and local pastors got together to discuss how homeless and jobless women with children are the most underserved segment of our community. They knew that a long-term approach was most highly effective in helping these women. However, Placer County didn’t have a facility to address the high recidivism rates among this group of homeless. Rising to the challenge, other churches and individuals with the same passion joined in and Acres of Hope was launched.

What are the primary sources of funding?

Private individual donors, community organizations, churches, corporate and private foundation grants, and revenues from the resale of donated items at the ReNew Stores in Roseville support Acres of Hope.

How many employees does the organization have?

Fourteen

Who is your primary audience, the people who benefit the most from your organization?

Homeless women with children.

List the biggest achievements in your nonprofit’s history:

More than 100 women and 250 children have been served by Acres of Hope. As a result of our program, we have a 85 percent reunification rate between mothers and children.

Our reputation is a good one; various county, state and local agencies and individual social works perceive Acres of Hope to be potentially the last program these families will ever need.

List the biggest challenges you face:

Meeting the demand to serve the rising number of homeless women and children with limited resources and capacity.

What is your primary goal for the next year?

Expanding awareness of our programs throughout Northern California.

What is your primary goal for the next three to five years?

Expanding our capacity and programs to serve more families.

How can someone become involved with your organization?

• Donate — funds, cars, clothing and household items

• Volunteer — we are primarily volunteer based (90+ currently) and volunteers serve in a number of capacities, including Angel Grandmas, who assist with our children

• Spread the word! Tell your friends, colleagues, family and “Like” us on Facebook.

What kind of skills are you looking for from volunteers?

A heart for helping homeless women with children who are committed to transforming their lives to become healthy, happy, successful women and compassionate and caring mothers.

Acres of Hope is a member of the Center for Nonprofit Leadership, which provides the weekly Know Your Nonprofit feature. You can learn more about The Center for Nonprofit Leadership online at http://CNLSierra.org. The Center is on Facebook http://facebook.com/NevadaCounty NonProfitLeadership and Twitter @NevCoNonprofits.