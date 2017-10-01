Knights of Columbus celebrate centennial year

The Father Nicholas Phelan Council #1875, formally the Grass Valley Council, celebrated the brotherhood's centennial year of serving the church and local community on Sept. 9, according to a release.

More than 100 knights, their wives, guests and Knights of Columbus dignitaries attended the dinner.

Entertainment was provided by Mount Saint Mary's Academy students, Chloe Wong at the piano, Aidan Mabry on violin, and alumnus Ali McDaniel and Ellie Wood who each sang a cappella.

Pastor and Council's Chaplain, Father Chris Fraser, was the opening speaker who reminded everyone of the beginnings of the Knights of Columbus organization, whose motto is "In Service to One. In Service to All."

The Knights of Columbus itself was founded in 1882. Only 35 years later, men from St. Patrick's Church applied to form a council and was officially recognized as Council 1875 in 1917, boasting 42 charter members, the release stated.

Council 1875, renamed Father Nicholas Phelan Council 1875 after the death of the pastor and former Knights chaplain, is now over 200 strong.

Aside from welcoming everyone to the event, Grand Knight James Mabry, wearing Knights of Columbus cufflinks that belonged to his late grandfather, shared his thoughts and experiences as a Knight, explaining that being a member of the organization makes members better husbands, fathers, Catholics, and citizens.

Several Knights dignitaries spoke at the dinner, all of them congratulating local Knights over and over for following the four pillars of the organization, charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism, according to the release.

The council contributes regularly to the upkeep of the old cemetery across the street from the church, in recent years funding the surrounding iron fencing and volunteering to do maintenance work on a regular basis.

This year marked the 19th Annual Father Phelan Golf Tournament that most recently generated over $15,000 to support Mount Saint Mary's Academy and Sierra Roots, which serves the chronically homeless of Nevada County.

All of the council's efforts support the parish, Mount Saint Mary's Academy, and several local nonprofits, such as Interfaith Food Ministry, Hospice of the Foothills, Women of Worth and Special Olympics of Northern California, to name a few. As well, Knights can often be found volunteering their time around the parish and community in other ministries.

