Kiwanis and Sierra Harvest come together at Booth House | TheUnion.com

Members of the local Kiwanis group — as well as Sierra Harvest — got together Saturday at the Salvation Army's Booth House homeless shelter to build three large garden boxes as part of their community work day.

Around 30 volunteers could be seen cutting wood, painting fences, driving tractors, and shoveling dirt. Sierra Harvest volunteers set up the irrigation for the planters and will be providing seedlings and training so that the Booth House's approximately 40 guests can grow their own vegetables.

A fence around the site was also repaired during the event.