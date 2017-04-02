Kiwanis and Sierra Harvest come together at Booth House | TheUnion.com

Kiwanis and Sierra Harvest come together at Booth House
April 2, 2017
Members of the local Kiwanis group — as well as Sierra Harvest — got together Saturday at the Salvation Army's Booth House homeless shelter to build three large garden boxes as part of their community work day.
Around 30 volunteers could be seen cutting wood, painting fences, driving tractors, and shoveling dirt. Sierra Harvest volunteers set up the irrigation for the planters and will be providing seedlings and training so that the Booth House's approximately 40 guests can grow their own vegetables.
A fence around the site was also repaired during the event.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local News
- Penn Valley woman arrested for domestic incident, punches deputy at jail, authorities say
- Former Nevada County man on probation for sexual abuse faces new charges
- Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop near Truckee
- Nevada County fatality: Motorcyclist identified in Rough and Ready Highway wreck
- Helen Bradford ordered to pay restitution in South Yuba Club theft case
Trending Sitewide
- 3-year-old girl found in Grass Valley drug house, authorities say
- Penn Valley woman arrested for domestic incident, punches deputy at jail, authorities say
- Gold Miners Inn breaking ties with Holiday Inn Express
- Former Nevada County man on probation for sexual abuse faces new charges
- Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop near Truckee