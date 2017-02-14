Kiser named as interim city manager | TheUnion.com

Tim Kiser, Grass Valley City Engineer/Director of Public Works, was named the interim city manager during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Kiser’s new role will commence immediately following outgoing City Manager Robert Richardson’s departure for the city of Auburn, scheduled for Thursday the 23.

Tuesday’s announcement was made out of a closed session meeting held after the regularly scheduled portion.

“He’s got a lot on his plate,” Mayor Howard Levine said of Kiser. “We’ll have to make accommodations for some of the projects that he has and commence the search for the full time city manager.”