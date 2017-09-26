John Volz announces bid for Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors, Division 2

John Volz said he's been attending meetings of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors for months.

At those meetings he's seen what he calls a disconnect between the district's management, its board and the community. It's one reason he opted on Tuesday to announce his intention to run for the Division 2 seat on the district's board.

Incumbent John Drew and Bruce Herring also have said they intend to run.

Volz, 62, said he wants a board that's accountable, and one that serves constituents and the environment.

"I'm looking forward to implementing change and coming out with a new perspective," Volz said.

The owner of Volz Bros. Automotive for 35 years, Volz said he's dealt with finances. It's finances that concern him when he examines the Centennial Dam project.

That project is arguably the most controversial item currently facing the water district. If built, it would impact about 2,200 acres on the Bear River. The dam, not including any other costs associated with the project, would cost $259 million.

"I just have concerns financially," Volz said. "As a man with a financial background, I look at the numbers."

Volz also said he's worried about the possibility that the district could in the future send water to other parts of the state. He wants all NID water to stay local.

Additionally, Volz said he wants a transparent board of directors. He said it took over a month to get audio recordings from a special called August meeting, giving him little time to review before the first regular meeting in September.

"I like to go back and review the data and review my facts," he said.

Volz moved to Nevada County in 1982 and has lived for most of that time in Division 2. He's served on the Union Hill School Board and the Peardale Chicago Fire District Board of Directors.

He's married to Suzann and they have three grown children.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.