InConcert Sierra, Library launch Musical Mondays at Madelyn’s | TheUnion.com

In collaboration with InConcert Sierra, Nevada County Community Library will host Musical Mondays at Madelyn's.

The summer concert series features local musicians and is free to the public. Each event will take place from 11 a.m.-noon in the Marian E. Gallaher M.D. Amphitheater at Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way in Nevada City.

The concert series will take place as follows:

June 12 — Beaucoup Chapeaux

June 19 — Harpist Sage Po

June 26 — Clarion Quartet and the Magic Flutes

July 10 — Windjammers Woodwind Quintet

July 17 — The Heart Strings

July 24 — Papa Oom Papa.

July 31 — Blended Metal Saxophones

All ages are welcome. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and snacks to enjoy a summer of music in the library's newest outdoor space.