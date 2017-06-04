InConcert Sierra, Library launch Musical Mondays at Madelyn’s | TheUnion.com

InConcert Sierra, Library launch Musical Mondays at Madelyn’s
June 4, 2017
In collaboration with InConcert Sierra, Nevada County Community Library will host Musical Mondays at Madelyn's.
The summer concert series features local musicians and is free to the public. Each event will take place from 11 a.m.-noon in the Marian E. Gallaher M.D. Amphitheater at Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way in Nevada City.
The concert series will take place as follows:
June 12 — Beaucoup Chapeaux
June 19 — Harpist Sage Po
June 26 — Clarion Quartet and the Magic Flutes
July 10 — Windjammers Woodwind Quintet
July 17 — The Heart Strings
July 24 — Papa Oom Papa.
July 31 — Blended Metal Saxophones
All ages are welcome. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and snacks to enjoy a summer of music in the library's newest outdoor space.
