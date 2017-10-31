In the business of fun: Employers turn downtown into safe Holloween mecca

Around 100 or so downtown Grass Valley business owners joined together to pass out candy to hundreds of eager youngsters and their parents during Tuesday's safe trick or treat event.

All of Mill Street and Main Street from the Elks Lodge to Maria's took part in the tricking and treating.

Second-year event organizer Marissa Hernandez of the Grass Valley Downtown Association noticed that the event is growing.

"It has definitely gotten bigger than last year," Hernandez said.

Participating business owners competed against each other for the best costumes, for which the staff of Smith Winery took the honors. Foothill flowers' spooktacular window display won that contest.