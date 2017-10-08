Ice cream and music pair Wednesday at Nevada Union

Music pairs with all-you-can-eat ice cream on Wednesday to support the young musicians of Nevada Union High School's instrumental music program.

NU band students will play a wide variety of music, including pop and jazz, as part of their Ice Cream Social Concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the high school's multi-purpose room.

The event includes a choice of toppings and costs is $5 per person.

Instrument repair, new instrument purchases, new music, choreography for the color guard, uniform replacement and travel to regional competitions all are paid for entirely by funds raised at this and other band events during the year.

For more about how to support music in our public schools, or to sponsor a specific instrument purchase, visit http://www.Facebook.com/NUHSBandBoosters or contact NU Band Director Ken Carter at 530-273-4431. Nevada Union is at 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley.

Source: Trina Kleist