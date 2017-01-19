Hundreds of Nevada County women plan to join marches Saturday | TheUnion.com

Over 300 inspired women and girls from Nevada County are mobilized and ready to unite with women worldwide at the Women’s Marches in Washington, DC, and at the State Capitol in Sacramento on Saturday.

Local groups, Nevada County Women United, See Jane Do, Citizens for Choice, and Mobilize NC have risen up and taken action to represent Nevada County in this historic movement.

As stated on the Women’s March website, “People from diverse communities across the country will gather in our nation’s capital to send a bold message to the incoming President and Congress on their first day in office: women’s rights are human rights. We are ready to stand together as sisters and brothers, recognizing that defending the most marginalized amongst us is defending us all.”

Nevada County resident, and Women’s March volunteer, Sheila Cameron said she is excited to participate.

“I am attending the Sacramento event to help elevate the ideals that make this country great,” Cameron said in a news release. “I’m a patriot and nothing is more patriotic to me than women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. I considered going to D.C. but staying closer to home was a better choice for me. I’m learning so much and I intend to continue working to protect those ideals moving forward.”

Over 25,000 people are expected to march in Sacramento and over 200,000 in Washington, D.C. It’s anticipated that more than 300 sister marches are taking place worldwide. In Nevada County alone, five buses have been charted to transport marchers to Sacramento.

An extensive program is planned on the steps of the Capitol in Sacramento including local dance troupe, Del Corazon. The march in Sacramento convenes at 10 a.m. Saturday, and begins at Southside Park in Sacramento. A pre-march kick off will start around 9:30 a.m.

A large contingent of Nevada County women have traveled to D.C to participate, including County Supervisor Heidi Hall, Elisa Parker of See Jane Do and Kimberly D’Urso of Citizens for Choice.

“The actions of our new President and Congress could have severe impacts to our local services, and to people’s health and welfare everywhere,” Hall, District 1 supervisor, said in the release. “It is crucial that we send the message now that we will insist upon transparency and accountability of our elected officials, and resist any extreme dismantling of our institutions.”

“Taking action doesn’t just mean tweeting, it doesn’t mean just creating a Facebook post, it has to be more than that,” said march co-organizer Bob Bland. “We have to get from behind our computer screens and get out and be a part of our communities and make a difference. The first things that popped into my head was we should do a march on Washington on Inauguration weekend.”

See Jane Do and Take the Lead are hosting Women Rise Up: A Post-March Action Party 4-7 p.m. at Impact Hub DC along with a list of special guests hailing from organizations working on behalf of women and girls across the country and a screening from an upcoming new documentary. Sponsored by Awakening Women Institute in partnership with See Jane Do, Women Rise Up will welcome marchers with food, drink and hands-on tools for those inspired by the day to take back into their own communities and lives. The program will be facilitated by Take The Lead and Women Rise Up presenters including, Rhea Beddoe, Tabby Biddle, Kimberly D’Urso, See Jane Do’s Elisa Parker, Kaitlin Rattigan, Maggie Castrey and other special guests including, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Representation Project; Erin Vilardi, Vote Run Lead; Jodie Evans, Code Pink; Osprey Orielle Lake, WECAN; Marianne Schnall, Feminist.com; Ashlee Miller, Girls for a Change; Laura Liswood, Secretary General, Council of Women World Leaders and Former Managing Director & Senior Advisor, Goldman Sachs (appears in the Film 50/50); Lisa Kaess, Feminomics.

“It’s extraordinary to witness thousands of everyday women rising up across the country as a result of our recent elections,” said Parker, founder of See Jane Do. “It’s our time as women to fully step into our leadership and access our personal power. We’re excited to help continue the momentum of the Women’s March and provide a space and tools for women to do that, to connect, to strategize and to take action. Together we will re-create the American Dream; one that serves both women and men.”

Kimberly D’Urso, president of Citizens for Choice said she is honored to be a part of the event.

“Participating in the Women’s March in Washington is historic and important for many reasons,” she said in the release. “Rural access to reproductive healthcare is a right that I believe needs our voices more than ever. 2400 Nevada County clients depend on The Clinic to provide free and low-cost services, such as annual exams, birth control, family planning education, mammograms, cancer screenings, STI checks, sex education, abortion and adoption referrals. We represent a woman’s right to make choices for herself, always.”

To find a Women’s March in your community go to, http://www.WomensMarch.com.

As a follow up to this historic event, Nevada County Women United plans to host a gathering later in January with march participants, who will talk about their experience and next steps.