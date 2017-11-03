How California’s gas tax impacted Nevada County prices at the pump
November 3, 2017
BY THE NUMBERS
STATION 10/31 11/2
Quik Stop (Hughes Rd.) $2.85 $2.85
ARCO (Nevada City Hwy) $2.85 $2.99
Gold Flat station $2.88 $2.99
Alta Sierra station $2.89 $2.99
Best Gas (Wolf Rd) $2.89 $2.99
Robinson’s (Main St.) $2.91 $3.03
Flyers (Sutton Way) $2.97 $3.09
Chevron (Auburn St.) $3.09 $3.09
76 (Auburn St.) $3.01 $3.09
Flyers (Nevada City Hwy) $2.99 $3.11
76 (roundabout) $2.99 $3.11
Shell (Main St.) $2.99 $3.11
Mobil (Main St.) $2.99 $3.14
Chevron (Combie Rd) $2.99 $3.15
Chevron (McKnight) $2.99 $3.19
Nevada City Gas $3.09 $3.21
Chevron (Sacramento St.) $3.19 $3.29
(Advertised retail price for regular unleaded gasoline.)
California's increase in the state's gas tax took effect Wednesday. The tax on regular unleaded gasoline increased by 12 cents — 20 cents for diesel — per gallon. Check back with TheUnion.com later today and in Saturday's print edition for more on this story.
Here's how prices were impacted at 17 western Nevada County gas stations surveyed in the first 24 hours of the additional tax:
STATION 10/31 11/2
Quik Stop (Hughes Rd.) $2.85 $2.85
ARCO (Nevada City Hwy) $2.85 $2.99
Gold Flat station $2.88 $2.99
Recommended Stories For You
Alta Sierra station $2.89 $2.99
Best Gas (Wolf Rd) $2.89 $2.99
Robinson's (Main St.) $2.91 $3.03
Flyers (Sutton Way) $2.97 $3.09
Chevron (Auburn St.) $3.09 $3.09
76 (Auburn St.) $3.01 $3.09
Flyers (Nevada City Hwy) $2.99 $3.11
76 (roundabout) $2.99 $3.11
Shell (Main St.) $2.99 $3.11
Mobil (Main St.) $2.99 $3.14
Chevron (Combie Rd) $2.99 $3.15
Chevron (McKnight) $2.99 $3.19
Nevada City Gas $3.09 $3.21
Chevron (Sacramento St.) $3.19 $3.29
(Advertised retail price for regular unleaded gasoline.)
BY THE NUMBERS
STATION 10/31 11/2
Quik Stop (Hughes Rd.) $2.85 $2.85
ARCO (Nevada City Hwy) $2.85 $2.99
Gold Flat station $2.88 $2.99
Alta Sierra station $2.89 $2.99
Best Gas (Wolf Rd) $2.89 $2.99
Robinson’s (Main St.) $2.91 $3.03
Flyers (Sutton Way) $2.97 $3.09
Chevron (Auburn St.) $3.09 $3.09
76 (Auburn St.) $3.01 $3.09
Flyers (Nevada City Hwy) $2.99 $3.11
76 (roundabout) $2.99 $3.11
Shell (Main St.) $2.99 $3.11
Mobil (Main St.) $2.99 $3.14
Chevron (Combie Rd) $2.99 $3.15
Chevron (McKnight) $2.99 $3.19
Nevada City Gas $3.09 $3.21
Chevron (Sacramento St.) $3.19 $3.29
(Advertised retail price for regular unleaded gasoline.)
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Home on the highway: Residents along Hwy 174 face uncertainty over property acquisitions
- Grass Valley theft suspect arrested again
- Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall sentenced for DUI
- Western Gateway in talks to buy old Pleasant Valley Elementary School
- Murder suspect Robert Steuber refuses to go to court
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Nevada County robbery suspect no longer faces sodomy charge
- Grass Valley legend Kenny Bond reunited with his iconic yellow bike
- UPDATE: Possible road rage incident ends with crash on Highway 49 in Grass Valley
- New Italian restaurant now open in downtown Grass Valley
- UPDATE: Ian Michael Gonzales booked into Nevada County Jail