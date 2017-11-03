How California’s gas tax impacted Nevada County prices at the pump

California's increase in the state's gas tax took effect Wednesday. The tax on regular unleaded gasoline increased by 12 cents — 20 cents for diesel — per gallon. Check back with TheUnion.com later today and in Saturday's print edition for more on this story.

Here's how prices were impacted at 17 western Nevada County gas stations surveyed in the first 24 hours of the additional tax:

STATION 10/31 11/2

Quik Stop (Hughes Rd.) $2.85 $2.85

ARCO (Nevada City Hwy) $2.85 $2.99

Gold Flat station $2.88 $2.99

Alta Sierra station $2.89 $2.99

Best Gas (Wolf Rd) $2.89 $2.99

Robinson's (Main St.) $2.91 $3.03

Flyers (Sutton Way) $2.97 $3.09

Chevron (Auburn St.) $3.09 $3.09

76 (Auburn St.) $3.01 $3.09

Flyers (Nevada City Hwy) $2.99 $3.11

76 (roundabout) $2.99 $3.11

Shell (Main St.) $2.99 $3.11

Mobil (Main St.) $2.99 $3.14

Chevron (Combie Rd) $2.99 $3.15

Chevron (McKnight) $2.99 $3.19

Nevada City Gas $3.09 $3.21

Chevron (Sacramento St.) $3.19 $3.29

(Advertised retail price for regular unleaded gasoline.)