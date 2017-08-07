 How ‘bout that trout? | TheUnion.com
How ‘bout that trout?

Photo submitted by John Peplowski |

Grass Valley and Nevada City residents Trent Meachem, John Peplowski and Ken Holbrook fished with Brett Brady of "Bare Bones Guide Service" on Stampede Reservoir Sunday. Limits of Kokanee salmon and a nice Rainbow trout were taken.