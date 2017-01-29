Hospitality House’s Bread & Roses Thrift Store teaches clients retail skills in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Hospitality House has unveiled its newest workforce training program at its Bread & Roses Thrift Store, giving those less fortunate in the community an opportunity to learn hands on retail experience and receive a certificate of completion.

The program, molded after the Hospitality House’s culinary job training program, will start in the donation area of the thrift store under the tutelage of recent hire Jeremy Conley, who said he can relate to program participants since he, too, is staying at Hospitality House.

Conley was unemployed for more than a year after losing his job as a maintenance technician for the state. He said it didn’t take long before he, his wife and three children became homeless.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back and get people back into the work field,” Conley said. “It’s an awesome process and I’m hoping for great results.”

“The hospitality that this community has is very moving. I’m very thankful to be employed and part of this team. This train is going somewhere and I want to be on the train to find out where it goes.” Jeremy Conley

Bread & Roses manager Rochelle Rountree said last week’s ribbon-cutting event was a great opportunity to educate those who may be unaware of Hospitality House’s hand-in-hand involvement with the thrift store located at 840 East Main St. in Grass Valley.

“Guests that stay at the shelter can sign up and enroll in a six-week program,” said Rountree, adding that participants will also get help with building a resume, choosing work clothing, and preparing for job interviews.

Though 10 local retailers have already signed on to provide interviews and potentially hire program graduates, more retailers are needed.

Program participants will learn aspects of retail employment such as quality control, pricing, sales floor work, loss prevention, training on the register and customer service.

Twelve to 17 guests per year are expected to complete the program, though organizers are hoping for more.

Those mandated to complete community service by the court system can also participate in the retail training program, with hours going towards their commutation.

“They are definitely going to have a certificate of completion on all aspects of retail, and hopefully they will follow up and get jobs,” Rountree said.

Aside from helping with resumes and work clothes, a job coach will also be on hand following successful completion of the program, to help pair participants with potential jobs that cater to their strengths.

A pre-enrollment meeting will be given at Hospitality House on Feb. 13 in advance of a March 1 starting date for the six-week program.

Conley said he is fortunate for his recent turn of events, is glad to be giving back, and looks forward to being able to put a roof over his family’s head once again.

“He is brilliant,” Rountree said of Conley. “Currently, they put an application down on a house. He got a car. His wife is working. He’s going to be a really good representative.”

“I definitely could not have done it without Hospitality House and Bread & Roses,” Conley said. “The hospitality that this community has is very moving. I’m very thankful to be employed and part of this team. This train is going somewhere and I want to be on the train to find out where it goes.”

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.