Hospitality House gets CalFresh grant from Nevada County, will fund extra beds | TheUnion.com

Hospitality House will continue to provide 15 extra beds during the cold season after getting a grant through Nevada County, pending a tentative contract agreement.

The $25,000 grant would come through CalFresh. It will pay for additional staff and meals, along with the taxes and insurance needed for another employee, said Debbie McDonald, development director of Hospitality House.

More people want to stay at the Grass Valley homeless shelter during colder months. Hospitality House shelters those additional guests in its dining room, using beds and sleeping bags. The funding also would enable the shelter to open its doors earlier than usual.

“We’re really thankful that starting Jan. 1, those people sleeping in the dining room will be able to continue doing that,” McDonald said.

The need for more money comes every year with the winter weather.

According to McDonald, several local businesses raised $4,000 to provide the necessary funds to house the extra guests for the last two weeks of this year.

John Volz, owner of Volz Bros. Automotive, helped raise the money, along with other businesses, that will carry the shelter into the new year. Volz has worked with Hospitality House in the past and recently donated some rain suits. Then he learned about its funding need for the extra beds.

“This county’s been very good to our family over the years,” Volz said.

The $25,000 through the county is expected to pay for extra housing for about three months, starting in 2017.

“We should be able to stretch it to then,” McDonald said.

Michael Heggarty, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, said no county department has general fund money specifically targeted for homelessness. That requires him to regularly find methods to funnel state money to an organization like Hospitality House.

In this case, the grant requires that the shelter would connect its guests to CalFresh services.

The county provided funds to the shelter last year using a different grant that had no requirements. That grant wasn’t available this year, Heggarty said.

“We are constantly trying to patch together different funding streams from Behavioral Health or Social Services,” he added.

