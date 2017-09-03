Hospitality House cofounders Cindy Maple and Joanna Robinson honored with Lambert Award

Cindy Maple and Joanna Robinson — cofounders of Hospitality House — have been named the recipients of the 28th annual Col. William H. "Bill" Lambert Award.

The award, presented annually as part of Nevada City's Constitution Day celebration, honors those who have provided outstanding contributions to the community.

Maple and Robinson were instrumental in the creation of a nomadic homeless shelter and the creation of Utah's Place, the existing shelter on Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

"I feel deeply honored and I feel, truly, and I don't mean to sound corny, but this is the truth, that I have received this award literally on behalf of the thousands of people in our community who have really, with their support, have created Hospitality House," Robinson said Sunday.

Maple, who now lives in Las Vegas, said she was honored to receive the award along with her friend Robinson.

"I can't even imagine getting this award without her," Maple said.

David Parker, founder of the Famous Marching Presidents of Nevada City, which presents the award, called Maple and Robinson two people who have changed the landscape of homelessness in this county.

"They both have devoted years of great effort to not only providing amazing services to Nevada County's homeless, but they have actually provided the portal for many people to escape being homeless and restart their lives with self esteem and a positive future," Parker said in a release.

The award is announced each year shortly before the annual Constitution Day parade. That parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday on Broad Street in Nevada City.

Robinson will appear in the parade. Maple can't attend because of scheduling conflicts.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.