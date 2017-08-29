Hospital welcomes new Chief Medical Officer (sponsored)

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital welcomed its new Chief Medical Officer to Grass Valley on Monday, Aug. 21.

As the new CMO, Jeffrey M. Rosenburg, MD, MBA, FACS, is the principal representative to physicians and serves as a senior advocate for physicians and the profession of medicine. He is also responsible for ensuring the hospital provides an exceptional patient experience by providing compassionate, high quality health care and excellent service to our growing western Nevada County community.

Rosenburg brings with him more than 25 years of clinical and administrative experience. Colleagues describe him as a charismatic, transformational leader, who strongly advocates for collaboration with and empowerment of his health care team. He enjoys being involved in medical staff leadership, management and community leadership.

After a few days of settling in, Rosenburg says he is most impressed with how happy and friendly everyone has been. He is excited to have a direct impact on patient care while serving as the hospital's CMO.

"We want our patients to have the greatest experience possible at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital," said Dr. Rosenburg. "It's our number one goal."

Rosenburg comes to Dignity Health after having served as the Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff Elect of Palomar Medical Center and Palomar Health Downtown Campus in San Diego County. Prior to that, he served as Chairman of Surgery at Palomar Medical Center and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

From 2006 to 2017, he provided surgical care primarily at Palomar Medical Center, operating a medical practice and providing emergency cardiothoracic surgical coverage.

Rosenburg completed his residencies in General Surgery at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center and at Kaiser Permanente Foundation Hospital in Oakland. He completed his Cardiopulmonary Surgery Fellowship at State University of New York Health Sciences; his Cardiovascular Surgery Fellowship at Kaiser Permanente Foundation Hospital in San Francisco; and his Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Southern California. In addition, he also holds his Master of Business Administration (with an emphasis in health care) from Forbes School of Business.

In addition to administrative and practiced medicine, Rosenburg has also participated in several fundraising and philanthropic endeavors including: participating in a collaborative effort with the president of the Palomar Health Foundation to spearhead the establishment and funding of a memorial fund, representing medical staff and representing the needs of his hospital to donors, and coordinating fundraising efforts for the American Heart Association in San Diego.

SNMH Chief Executive Officer Katherine Medeiros says the hospital staff is eager to begin working with Rosenburg.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Rosenburg join the Sierra Nevada Memorial team and we are confident that his depth of health care knowledge and experience will be of tremendous benefit to our hospital, as well as our community," said Medeiros. "Please join us in congratulating Dr. Rosenburg on his appointment and in welcoming him to our community."

Rosenburg is married to his wife of 29 years. They have two sons who are currently working in finance in Manhattan, New York, and Los Angeles. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys watching all the major sports teams.

All physicians providing care for patients at SNMH are members of the medical staff and are independent practitioners, not employees of the hospital.