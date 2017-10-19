Hospice and funerals subject of next in series at Grass Valley church

Dying is expensive. About one in five deaths in the United States were preceded by a year of very high medical costs, according to research led by Melissa Aldridge of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, N.Y. More costs come with funeral, burial and related arrangements, potentially topping $10,000.

But planning ahead and considering the options available as one nears the end of life can provide comfort, diffuse conflicts, avoid unnecessary costs and promote a peaceful death.

A free seminar at 9 a.m. Saturday, is geared toward helping people plan for hospice care and funeral arrangements ahead of when they may be needed. Speakers will be Carolynn Peterson, executive director of Hospice of the Foothills near Grass Valley, and Debbie Prisk Olsen of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary Inc., in Nevada City. They will take questions from the audience.

The presentation is part of a five-part series exploring "End of Life Issues," hosted by Peace Lutheran Church's Contemporary Issues Study Group.

The program starts at 9 a.m. with coffee and light snacks in the Old Fellowship Hall at Peace, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.