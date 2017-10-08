Honoring native people in Nevada County

What began 25 years ago in Berkeley as a Native American response to the celebration of Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day, hosted by the Tsi-Akim Maidu, celebrated its 20th year in the community.

This year's celebrations included the location of the former bark house that existed across from Calanan Park in Nevada City, as well as at the Kulu, or Sycamore Ranch.

Community members, many previously unaware of the ceremony, could be seen joining hands in unity as they participated in a round dance.

Jingle dress and fancy shell dancers from the Pit River Indian group RISE also performed and speakers included tribal Chairman Don Ryberg and Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser.

At Sycamore Ranch, folks could peruse through the many booths of Native American wares for sale including, sage, animal furs, wooden flutes, rare animal horns, and more.