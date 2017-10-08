Honoring native people in Nevada County
October 8, 2017
What began 25 years ago in Berkeley as a Native American response to the celebration of Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day, hosted by the Tsi-Akim Maidu, celebrated its 20th year in the community.
This year's celebrations included the location of the former bark house that existed across from Calanan Park in Nevada City, as well as at the Kulu, or Sycamore Ranch.
Community members, many previously unaware of the ceremony, could be seen joining hands in unity as they participated in a round dance.
Jingle dress and fancy shell dancers from the Pit River Indian group RISE also performed and speakers included tribal Chairman Don Ryberg and Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser.
At Sycamore Ranch, folks could peruse through the many booths of Native American wares for sale including, sage, animal furs, wooden flutes, rare animal horns, and more.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City woman charged for DUI twice in 24 hours
- Two suspects arrested in armed robbery of Penn Valley yogurt shop
- HOMECOMING HEARTBREAKER: Nevada Union football falls to Woodcreek on final play of game
- Reality TV Bigfoot hunter, Justin Smeja, faces hunting charges in Sierra County
- Nevada County remembers artist Daniel Brooks