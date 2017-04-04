Honoring a life lost too soon (sponsored) | TheUnion.com

Students at Nevada Union High School will be offered the chance to register as organ donors this spring when a donor drive will be held there in honor of former student Mitch Adams. The date will be announced soon.

Adams was 16, and a popular student there, when he was killed in an auto accident in August 2015. His parents made the decision to donate his vital organs and tissues. By doing so, Mitch gave life to others and helped as many as 50 other families.

Mitch's mother, Monica, said she couldn't remember their son's wishes about being a donor, but her husband Tom had talked with Mitch and knew that was what Mitch wanted. They take comfort now in knowing that Mitch's wish has helped so many others.

"Losing your child is awful," she said. "Even now there are times when just taking my next breath is difficult. To know that some other mother doesn't have to go through this is helpful."

The donor registration event is being hosted in Mitch's honor by Sierra Donor Services, a nonprofit network that supports donor families and coordinates the recovery of organs and tissues for transplant. The organization covers Sacramento and 10 surrounding counties.

Deanna Santana, public education manager for SDS, said the need for donors is acute. About 2,300 people in this service area are now on wait lists for life-saving organ transplants. Across the United States, 120,000 await transplants and a third of them will probably die before an organ is available.

In Nevada County alone, 47 residents were waiting for organs as of January, she said. Broken down, that list includes two awaiting hearts, one needing lungs, 32 waiting for a kidney, three for a kidney and pancreas transplant, and nine needing a liver.

It's important to reach students, Santana said. Although parental approval is required for organ donations prior to age 18, children can become registered donors as early as age 13.

"Thankfully, most parents will never have to face the death of their child, but these students will most likely face the death of a parent at some point in their life," she noted. "Knowing the wishes of a loved one greatly eases the process of donation."

Part of the purpose of a campus registration drive is to educate students about organ donations, Santana explained. That education includes encouraging family discussions about organ donations so that if the time comes, survivors will be comfortable knowing that they are doing what the deceased wanted to do.

Students are also eager to learn about the process, Santana added.

"Young people often have misconceptions about the process," she said. "For example, they need to be assured that everything possible is done to save their lives before the idea of organ donation is even discussed. The first priority is to save life. The organs are only taken after death."

In addition to registering at this event, students and others may register as donors by signing up when they get drivers' licenses, or online at: donatelifecalifornia.org.

Santana went through the agony of losing her own son, Scott, back in 2011 when he was just 17 and a student at Union Mine High School in El Dorado. Scott also died in an auto accident.

"We'd had that conversation about donating organs," she said. "I knew Scott was a registered donor, so we knew exactly what he wanted to happen. Without that, it might have been hard for us to make that decision."

She knows that Scott's heart went to a recipient who was 60 years old.

Monica knows that five of Mitch's organs were donated. Another 16-year-old boy got his heart, a grandmother got his lungs, his kidney and pancreas were given to a patient who then was no longer diabetic, and a 10-year-old boy received his liver. Countless others used various tissues taken from Mitch's generosity.

Santana said the upcoming drive at Nevada Union is one of nearly a dozen held at high schools throughout the SDS service area so far. Nearly 1,000 students have registered to be organ donors, she said. Students who sign up will receive T-shirts, she added.

As it turned out, SDS brings families together as well as connecting donors with recipients. Santana and Monica Adams met because of their shared tragedies, and now Monica is being trained as a volunteer with SDS. Ironically, both of their sons played football for their high schools, and both wore the number 68 on their jerseys.

The Adams family has also created a nonprofit foundation to continue the memory of Mitch Adams through annual 5k and 10k races. Funds raised through these events will be used to award scholarships to eligible Nevada Union students going on to college.

