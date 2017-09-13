Homelessness in Nevada County subject of meeting

Homelessness in Nevada County will be the subject of an open-to-the-public meeting Thursday night at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church St., Grass Valley.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall scheduled to speak at 6 on the reality of homeless in Nevada County and what actions can be taken to reduce homelessness. An open discussion with questions will follow at 6:30.

Pizza will be served at the beginning of the meeting; and childcare will be provided.