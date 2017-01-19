Homeless Connect event set for Tuesday in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Organizers say sleeping bags, tents and tarps are still needed to make Tuesday’s homeless count at the Hospitality House a success.

The event, being dubbed the Homeless Connect event, is a new approach at the annual count of area homeless. Nevada County officials are hoping added incentives for homeless as well as better outreach methods will provide a count that is more accurate than previous years.

Homeless that show up to the event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., can expect a free hot meal, a gift for participating in a brief survey, services from Western Sierra Medical, flu shots, the possibility of a haircut, veteran’s services, a public defender to discuss community court options, purses with a purpose, homeless pet services and entertainment.

“The weather has been extremely ruthless and their supply of tents, tarps and sleeping bags is almost gone,” Nevada County Behavioral Health Department Senior Administrative Analyst Michele Violett said by email Thursday. “Hospitality House has requested that we appeal for donations of tents, tarps and sleeping bags. The survival of the homeless depends on these three items.”

All donated items can be dropped off at Hospitality House, 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

A specially marked van with the “Connect Event” logo will provide free transportation to and from the Hospitality House between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and will be stopping at the following locations: Rock Crusher/Nevada City Public Parking Lot, The Rood Center/Highway 49, Pioneer Park, Nevada City Veteran’s Building, Memorial Park, Tinloy and the Kmart Shopping Center.

Those who can’t make the event are encouraged to call 211 to participate in the survey about service needs.

Teams will also be sent out from Hospitality House to travel to known area encampments in efforts to complete the optional survey, though homeless will still be counted regardless of participation.

Organizers will be seeking homeless that may be living in the street, in a park, a car, a tent, an RV, by the river, creek, or underpass. Homeless that may be “couch surfing” or doubling up in rooms will not be sought for the count.

The last wave of three winter storms is expected to break in time for Tuesday’s count.

“We are asking the homeless where they spent the night on Monday, Jan. 23,” Violett said. “We are attempting to gather as many surveys on Tuesday the 24th, but we may continue to ask homeless persons that we encounter to complete the survey (if they have not already done so) through Jan. 31. We know that we have undercounted the number of homeless in the past, so we anticipate higher numbers of homeless to be counted this year due to our extensive outreach, training, coordinated events, support provided and volunteer efforts.”

There were 32 volunteers needed for the event and more than 40 showed up to attend the training on how to complete the surveys.

“Donations of supplies are coming in, service providers are donating their time and services to the event, organizations and citizens are volunteering their time to participate,” Violett said.

“Thank you all for doing your part, one person at a time.”

