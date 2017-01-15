Home invasions hit rural Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Authorities are searching for at least three armed and dangerous males allegedly responsible for a series of home invasions and armed robberies that resulted in exchanges of gunfire, a stolen vehicle, and a dog that was shot during two incidents Friday and Saturday morning.

According to police logs, the first incident occurred Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. on the 17000 block of Black Forest Road in Penn Valley where at least three men armed with handguns conducted a home invasion, handcuffed the occupants and held them at gunpoint before stealing their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The assailants were asking where the guns of the victims were located though it is unknown whether or not they left with any.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in the Pleasant Valley/Indian Springs area and was returned to the owner.

The suspects were described as wearing black ops masks, dark clothing, and black gloves.

The second incident occurred Saturday morning at 12:27 a.m. on the 18000 block of Backwoods Road east of North San Juan, and also involved three males, all seen wearing ski masks and black hoodies.

Two were identified as white males and two had black pistols, and upon arriving to the victim’s property, ordered an adult son to the ground where his hands were zip tied.

The suspects fired two shots first and shot the victim’s dog which alerted the owner of the property, who was armed, and proceeded to exchange fire with the suspects who left the scene in a newer 2014-2015 black Dodge Ram with a camper shell, logs state.

The suspects had parked their vehicle about 20 feet behind the victim’s vehicles in the driveway and fired their weapons as they backed out the same way they came in.

It is unclear, though, if the two incidents are related.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and if seen, stop, use extreme caution and notify the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office at 530-265-1471.

Nevada County Sheriff’s officials wished not to comment on the matter as of press time yet confirmed that the suspects are still at large.