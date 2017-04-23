Home, Garden and Lifestyle show celebrates 31 years | TheUnion.com

Hundreds of folks perused The Union's 31st annual spring Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show. Vendors of all kinds shared their new products and ideas on how to make the spaces in your home and garden more enjoyable.

Folks could stop by the Demonstration Stage, enter to win great prizes and eat food from the vendors on hand. The Banner Mountain Artisans were set up in the Ponderosa Hall, and the Nevada County Bonsai Club in the Sugar Pine Lodge.