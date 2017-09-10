Holiday lights maintenance starting next week in Grass Valley

Holiday lights maintenance starting next week

Next week Lighthouse Installations will begin work on the holiday building lights in downtown Grass Valley, according to a release.

Joshua Swartz will be on the rooftops of Mill and Main streets starting Tuesday and ending Thursday.

He is taking down the damaged lights to make way for the new LED lights to be completely installed by Thanksgiving. Lighthouse Installations is a privately held company in Grass Valley.

There is also a fundraiser for the holiday lights and wreaths. A Go Fund Me pages has been set up at gofundme.com/Holiday-Lights-and-Wreath-Light-Up-Your-Life-GrassValleyDown

Source: Grass Valley Downtown Association