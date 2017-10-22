History on display at Bridgeport Fall Festival

The sun was shining, the weather was perfect and the annual Bridgeport Fall Festival went off once again without a hitch.

Docents led tours of the historic barn, cemetery and covered bridge, while depicting tales of frontier settlers like the Kneebones, who once ran the ranch where the covered bridge sits, and of highwaymen like Black Bart, who once crossed through here.

Elsewhere, folks perused through the many different craft and food booths and listened to the eclectic collection of fun folksy tunes offered by The Buffalo Gals and Chips.

The historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge, which is the longest single span covered bridge in the world, is slated to be re-opened to foot traffic after the restoration is completed in 2019.

