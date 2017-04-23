Historic Nevada City redwood turns 90 | TheUnion.com

Historic Nevada City redwood turns 90
April 23, 2017
The Coast Redwood tree in Nevada City's Calanan Park will celebrate it's 90th birthday on Saturday.
Miriam Morris, a park volunteer, will host a community gathering next to the tree, at the intersection of Broad and Union Streets. Morris will serve cookies and talk with visitors about the tree planting ceremony that took place in 1927. She will also discuss the history of Calanan Park and plans to maintain its landscape and beauty.
For more information, contact Morris at miriammorris@gmail.com.
