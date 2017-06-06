Highway 49 wreck sends 3 to trauma centers, snarls traffic for hours | TheUnion.com

The Tuesday afternoon head-on collision of two recreational vehicles on Highway 49 sent three people to trauma centers with serious injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

The wreck — near the Golden Chain Motel, 13413 Highway 49 — closed traffic in both directions for about four hours as authorities investigated the crash and cleared the scene. Drivers were forced to forego the highway and take alternate routes, clogging side streets for hours.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. and involved two motorhomes. A Ford Pace Arrow driven by Raymond Poquette, 77, of Grass Valley, was traveling south. A Freightliner Thor driven by Lawrence Kaye, 64, who was with Bonnie Kaye, 55, both of Anaheim, was traveling north, said Officer Greg Tassone, with CHP.

"For an undetermined reason, Poquette unsafely turned his motorhome across the center of the roadway, across a dividing section and fully into the northbound lane, directly into Kaye's path," a report states.

Kaye couldn't avoid the collision, which ejected Poquette — who wasn't wearing a seat belt — from his vehicle, authorities said.

Katie Horton, driving north at the time, said the Pace Arrow almost hit her. Horton, who had her 3-year-old son and mother in the vehicle, said she had no time to swerve away.

Instead the Pace Arrow passed by and collided with the Freightliner behind her.

"That should have been me," Horton said. "It was all God that we're alive right now, otherwise my mom and my little boy wouldn't be alive right now."

Kaye had two dogs inside his vehicle. One stayed inside the motorhome after the wreck and the other fled. Authorities recovered both animals, who appeared in good health. They were taken to a veterinarian for evaluation and treatment.

Poquette and the Kayes were flown to trauma centers in Roseville and Sacramento in serious condition, Tassone said.

The crash immediately stalled traffic in both directions. Wreckers had difficulty reaching the scene, reports state.

Initially reporting a road closure that would last until midnight, CHP said both lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m.

There have been no arrests.

