Highway 49 crash victims identified | TheUnion.com

Michael Joseph Fitzpatrick, 51 of Nevada City, and William Alexander Tonis, 70 of San Ramon have been identified as the drivers who died in a two vehicle head-on crash on Highway 49 at Pingree Road the morning of Jan. 12.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Fitzpatrick, who was driving a 2005 Honda CRV in the southbound lane at approximately 55 mph, for unknown reasons allowed his vehicle to cross double yellow lines and into the northbound lane where he collided with Tonis’ 2004 Jeep Cherokee at approximately 8:20 a.m.

The severe impact caused significant damage to both vehicles and both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no substantial leads as to why Fitzpatrick’s vehicle wound up in the northbound lane, however the vehicles have been pulled in for evidence, according to CHP PIO Greg Tassone.

“It was substantially across,” Tassone said of Fitzpatrick’s in oncoming traffic. “It wasn’t just a little bit.”

A full tear down of the vehicles will be conducted to rule out mechanical reasons for the crash. The steering, brakes, engine, and other components will be inspected, though at this time there is nothing obvious that caused the crash.

All relevant witnesses of the crash have been identified.

“At this point we’re really looking towards things like the autopsy report,” Tassone added, saying a full report could take four months to complete.

Highway 49 traffic was shut down in both directions for about one hour to facilitate the care of the victims, removal of the vehicles, and initial scene analysis. It remains unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A CHP officer was 300 feet behind the crash and was on scene quickly following the incident.

“It’s horrific damage to both vehicles but because we had an officer there so soon, and he wasn’t that close to the vehicles involved, we have a pretty good idea of what the flow of traffic was like,” Tassone said.

Services are being held for Fitzpatrick at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley, 235 Chapel Street. A reception will follow at Foothill Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, and he will be interred at West Point in the spring or fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fitzpatrick’s name to Nevada City Little League, P.O. Box 82, Nevada City, CA. 95959.

