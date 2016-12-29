High school student chronicles Pearl Harbor veteran Louis Conter’s memoirs via video | TheUnion.com

“Witness to Infamy” is a video memoir of Pearl Harbor and the Pacific War featuring Grass Valley resident Louis Conter and is being produced as an Eagle Scout project by Philip Jacques, Life Scout with Troop 13 of Newcastle.

The 15-year-old Del Oro High School freshman discovered there was no video chronicling Louis Conter, lieutenant commander, retired U.S. Navy’s experiences during World War II.

“After hearing Mr. Conter as a keynote speaker at scouting events and realizing that this 95-year-old hero’s story had never been put on video, it seemed really important to make a documentary about him,” said Jacques. “His stories about that terrible day of December 7, 1941, as a 20-year-old quartermaster on board the USS Arizona are amazing, and people need to find out about them.”

The film titled “Witness to Infamy” has been in production since May and contains edited portions of an over two hour interview with Conter. The film contains music, historical footage, interviews with other World War II Pearl Harbor Survivors and still photographs.

Four area Eagle Scouts, Nathan Jacques, Max Schultz, Max Lippold and Jeff Holt, provide historical context as segues to make Conter’s story flow in a cohesive manner.

“When all the survivors had their first reunion at the 50 year mark in 1991, we decided that we had to tell our stories,” said Conter. “I was on duty on the deck of the USS Arizona at the time of the attack. When the bomb detonated above the 1,000,000 pounds of black powder aboard, the fireball that engulfed half the vessel was horrific. The effort to recover the bodies was grim and largely unsuccessful.

“The USS Arizona was a warship that became a tomb for almost all of the 1,177 officers and crew who died in the attack. Today she is a monument. Through the rest of the war, there were what can only be classified as intrepid adventures. From my flight crew of 10 being shot down at sea, fending off circling sharks by punching them in their tender noses, to rescuing Australian special operators trapped behind enemy lines in New Guinea and receiving a dinner invitation made by the chief of a cannibal tribe.

“Everything is true, but in reflection seems overwhelming and it was because it was war.”

Area residents and civic organizations have come forward to finance the film.

Jacques traveled to Pearl Harbor in early December for the 75th Commemorative Memorial Anniversary to gather more footage for the film. Making the movie has been an educational experience, as Jacques has learned computer programming software to make a professional-looking presentation. The film is set for an invitation-only “world premiere” at Troop 13 in Newcastle in January.

There will be a benefit showing for St. Joseph’s School late in February; with the date and location to be announced later. For more information on the documentary interested parties may write: mhavenfarm@gmail.com

“In addition to Louis Conter, I interviewed eight more Pearl Harbor survivors, two generals, an admiral and Placer County Sheriff, Edward Bonner,” said Jacques. “Plus I got some great film around Pearl Harbor. I think it’s going to make my movie really special.

“One of the big challenges was learning about copyright law and having to learn it really fast. I had to find music and film in the public domain and we paid for the rights to use other copyrighted stuff. My Christmas vacation is going to be really busy. So far, we’ve over 150 hours in filming and editing the movie. I have even more editing to do to add in the footage I got in Hawaii.”

For more information on the Scout program visit http://www.gec-bsa.org or call (916) 929-1417.