Higgins Fire District opts to keep McCourtney Road station open during winter | TheUnion.com

The Higgins Fire District says it will staff its McCourtney Road station during the winter, a change to its initial plan that called for a seasonal closure.

Station 23, at 20604 McCourtney Road in South County, will have one Higgins district fire engine and at least two employees staffing it year round, said Pete Marchinek, the district’s public information officer.

“It’s effective as of now,” he added.

The closure of the district’s 20233 Morning Sun Lane station, which stems from the August 2015 failure of a tax initiative, remains in effect.

Keeping the McCourtney station open is a change from the initial plans of district directors, who had slated the station for closure during the winter months. They opted to scrap those plans after examining potential insurance problems homeowners could face.

The district never closed Station 23. Officials announced the decision Monday.

“After the reevaluation of the increased insurance costs, the home owner’s inability to obtain fire insurance, and increased response times, the District believes it is in the best interest of the constituents to keep Station 23 open until further notice,” Marchinek said in a release.

The decision to keep the station open has no financial impact. The engine and firefighters at the McCourtney Road station would have been reassigned to the Combie Road station during the winter, resulting in no cost savings.

“They reevaluated the priority to keep it where it was,” Marchinek said.

Higgins operates stations on Combie and McCourtney roads.

Officials last year shuttered the Morning Sun Lane station and laid off six Higgins firefighters after a $141-per-parcel tax on residences failed at the polls. That tax, if passed, would have replaced an existing 37-year-old $25 tax on residential parcels.

The Higgins Fire District provides fire protection and emergency response to some 12,000 residents across 91 square miles.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.