Healthy feet habits afoot in Grass Valley (sponsored) | TheUnion.com

Like tires on a car, feet require regular upkeep to protect them from wear and tear encountered while out on the road.

When a problem does arise, primary care physicians send their patients to a specialist who can assess the problematic area and recommend proper treatment. Podiatrists – also known as a podiatric physician or foot and ankle surgeon – have been practicing in the United States since 1895 and it's estimated that the history of podiatry dates all the way back to ancient Egypt.

Grass Valley's newest podiatrist, Jeremy Cook, DPM, graduated as Valedictorian at California School of Podiatric Medicine, followed by three years of surgical training in the bay area. Dr. Cook specializes in sports medicine and treatment of sports injuries. He joined longtime Nevada County resident Kennan Runte, DPM, at Foothill Podiatry Clinic in August 2016 and is currently accepting new patients.

In his free time Dr. Cook enjoys hunting, fishing, sports and hiking. The wealth of outdoor activities available in Nevada County is what originally drew his family to the Sierra Nevada foothills after previously living in the bay area. It also offers him a chance to treat a range of foot- and ankle-related injuries, one of the most common of which is plantar fasciitis.

"Runners come in with plantar fasciitis a lot, but it can actually affect everyone," said Dr. Cook. "Some people will go to Disneyland all day and come back suffering from it because their feet are not used to that amount of activity."

Dr. Cook said one of the most important things people can do for their feet is make sure they are wearing the proper shoes.

"It's really important that people find supportive shoes for their specific foot type," said Cook. "Everyone's feet are a little different and it's important that people find the appropriate shoe for their specific foot type."

In order to do this, Dr. Cook will perform biomechanical exams and gate analysis on his patients before sending them to a shoe store or creating custom inserts.

"I send a lot of my patients to the local running store, Trkac, to get a good pair of shoes that fit their daily activities," said Cook. "Sometimes I recommend they look at a specific brand and sometimes I fit people for inserts for added support. I also remind them about the importance of stretching the calf and foot before activities like running in order to keep everything loose."

He added that he also sees many injuries stemming from overuse or overexertion, especially in runners.

"There is a huge trend right now with runners to get minimalist shoes," said Dr. Cook. "I think they are okay for certain types of feet, but you need to slowly work into them. Many people just throw them on and run their usual mileage and then get injured. I also see a lot of weekend warriors who go out and run five miles when they have not run for a while."

Dr. Cook added that some injuries are simply unavoidable, but can be remedied with patience and teamwork between himself and the patient.

Local runner, Karen Wallack-Eisen experienced one such injury after suffering from tendonitis in August 2016. Forced to stop running, Wallack-Eisen was determined to focus on healing and rehabilitation so that she could get back to the sport she loves. After discussing her prognosis and working with Dr. Cook, she is slowly starting to run again.

"I thank Dr. Cook for listening to my needs and helping me move forward with my goal to run again." said Wallack-Eisen. "I am now back to training with my running team."

Wallack-Eisen's running team – Gilligan's Hilligains – is associated with Trkac, which also hosts running clinics throughout the year for athletes of all abilities, including those who have never run. The classes focus on proper techniques and stretching, as well as the importance of proper footwear. Trkac co-owner Leatrice Erickson can often be found taking time to work with a customer to find the perfect shoe.

"When it comes to athletics, the importance of proper footwear cannot be underestimated," said Erickson. "As a runner and/or walker, it is your most important piece of equipment, so invest wisely. Talking with your podiatrist and the staff of your local running/walking stores can help you make an informed decision on the proper footwear for your needs and foot type. Good shoes decrease injury and increase joy for the many miles ahead."

Trkac's next 5k/10k and half marathon training program starts late summer/early fall and is available to both beginning and advanced runners. For more information, visit http://www.trkac.com.

For more information on Dr. Cook, visit http://www.foothillpodiatryclinic.com.

All physicians providing care for patients at SNMH are members of the medical staff and are independent practitioners, not employees of the hospital.