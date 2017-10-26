Halloween Carnival at the Fairgrounds this Saturday, features free books, games, prizes

One child had a stack of nonfiction books he wanted from the Story Club of Nevada County.

Rose Gander, with the group that gives free books to children, asked if he was a scientist.

"Yes," the child told Gander as she laughed.

Nevada County kids will have the chance to get their own book from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Halloween Carnival at the Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

The carnival is at the Main Street Center. The tickets, $5, are sold at the door.

"This will be our second time at this event," Gander said.

The Story Club will be outside Gate 1 at the Halloween carnival, providing a free book to every child. Gander said she has 800 books, 300 of them new and provided by Zoobooks.

The carnival itself features games, costume and coloring contests, as well as a cupcake walk, candy and prizes.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.