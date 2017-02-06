Nevada County activists urge involvement in local groups | TheUnion.com

The group Indivisible Gold Country sprung from the women’s marches that spread across the country in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Lee Zasloff, facilitator of the group, participated in one of those marches. Then, once it ended, she returned home.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘Wasn’t that great? What now?’” Zasloff said at a crowded Monday forum.

Over 250 people attended the forum at the Nevada Theatre featuring Zasloff and other activist group leaders. The Nevada County Democrats’ representative sat next to someone with the county’s Tea Party group. Nineteen people total sat on the stage, representing groups ranging in focus from climate change to health care.

The groups’ representatives encouraged attendees to get involved. Kipchoge Spencer, with Yuba Indivisible, asked people to raise their hands if they felt anxious and worried after the presidential election.

A vast majority of theater attendees raised their hands. Fewer hands rose when Spencer asked who would be willing to be active every day.

Hilary Hodge, with Indivisible Women Nevada County and a columnist with The Union, pointed to what organizers initially thought would be a coffee shop gathering that turned into a meeting of some 350 people in the Glenbrook Basin.

“Women more than ever need to step into roles of leadership,” Hodge said.

Reinette Senum, a Nevada City councilwoman, emphasized the need for people to show their support, or opposition, to an issue. As a councilwoman, she takes notice when meeting attendees arrive in numbers.

“It’s critical you show up,” Senum said. “It’s your community and your future.”

Many of the groups represented Monday focus on civil rights and health care, though several organizations had a presence. The local Tea Party noted it has educational sessions about the Constitution. Janice O’Brien, president of Sierra Roots, works with other organizations to provide meals and tents for the homeless population.

Collaboration is key for Beth Moore, with the local Green Party.

“Choose a group,” she said. “Choose several. Just get active.”

