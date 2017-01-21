Group gathers in Nevada City in support of marchers worldwide | TheUnion.com

Those who weren’t able to find their way to Sacramento today but still wanted to participate in the Women’s March movement that swept across the globe gathered on the Broad Street bridge that spans Highway 49 in Nevada City Saturday morning.

The marches were inspired by Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump and disagreements with many of his stated agendas.

Bus loads of people left earlier in the day for Sacramento from locations in downtown Grass Valley, but a Facebook group called “Nevada City Women’s March” created an event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. A march through Nevada City went up Commercial Street and back down Broad Street to the birdge, where many gathered, cheered and held up signs.

Most motorists passing by honked and waved support.

“I’m here because people need to pay more attention and not be complacent,” said Dee Hayword standing atop the bridge. “I was definitely one of those people, but complacency is what got us Trump.”

Katherine Dorsch, also on the bridge, said she wasn’t surprised to see the movement spread across America and even to other countries.

“I’m here in solidarity with all Americans,” Dorsch said. “It’s amazing to me how many women, but also how many men and children are out there.”

Well over 100 people were at the impromptu event in Nevada City. The Associated Press reported organizers estimated 3 million people joining in 600 “sister marches” nation and worldwide.