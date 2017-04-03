Grass Valley’s Roamin’ Angels hopes to teach teens about the dangers of reckless, distracted driving | TheUnion.com

COST: $49, which will be reimbursed upon completion of the course.

WHEN: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 27

A woman spoke of her teenaged son, who was killed instantly when his friend, a new driver, took his eyes off the road for a quick glance at his phone.

The car slammed head on into a tree. Another speaker told the audience that he answered a text while driving and ended up killing another driver.

These sobering stories and others were part of a recent program entitled, "Impact Teen Drivers," conceived by the CEO of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, in response to the many crashes involving teens.

According to organizers of the program, CHP officers consistently say the worst part of their job is "coming onto a scene where a young person has needlessly lost his or her life and subsequently have to ring a doorbell to tell parents that they will never again see their child alive."

“This could save lives — this is real life stuff.”Mike HauserRoamin’ Angels

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers across the United States, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Startling statistics and recent tragedies along Highway 49 spurred members of the Roamin' Angels car club to search for a way to offer driver training to Nevada County teens.

It didn't take long before local businesses, service organizations, law enforcement officials and school administrators agreed to lend their support.

"A while back we began a conversation at Roamin' Angels about kids needing hands-on defensive driving experience," said key organizer and Roamin' Angels member Mike Hauser. "The Bear River tragedy and the subsequent crash on upper Highway 49 led us to step up the investigation on how we could accomplish this training."

Unable to find a local venue to hold classes, Bill McAnally of NASCAR'S Bill McAnally Racing in Roseville agreed to host an Impact Teen Drivers event at the All American Speedway for Nevada County teen drivers. His own professional drivers will volunteer as instructors during the hands-on portion. McAnally, in collaboration with Dr. Kelly Browning, who is the director of the nonprofit Impact Teen Drivers, will offer the instruction free of charge. But there's a catch — each student driver will pay an initial fee of $49, which is refundable upon successful completion of the course.

Two consecutive sessions, which include classroom and driver training, are scheduled for May 27. Reservations, which can be made online at http://RoaminAngels.com, are first come, first served. Drivers must be between the ages of 15 and 18 and must have their driver's permit or license. Teens must also must bring their own vehicles and a parent or guardian.

Impact Teen Drivers has spent the past decade educating teens on the dangers of distracted and reckless driving. Through their educational campaigns, they have reached more than 2 million high school students across the United States. Through their focus groups and research, organizers have found the best way to reach teens is on an emotional level. For this reason, the program uses a combination of real life stories and situations, word puzzles, engaging questions and hands-on training. The classroom portion is done in conjunction with the CHP.

Professional drivers will assist teens in car control exercises on an oval track, where they will complete a series of pit stops, each of which requires a specific skill. With emphasis on technical skill and focus, students will not exceed 30 mph on the track portion of the training.

Hauser said the first pit stop will be a mandatory safety inspection with the student, vehicle owner and parent, performed free of charge.

"This could save lives — this is real life stuff," said Hauser. "The community support has been great. After all, these are our kids, grand kids, various clubs' future members, future customers and maybe even some hot rod owners down the line. These teens are our community assets."

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.