Grass Valley’s Quest Theaterworks wins four Elly Awards in Sacramento
September 25, 2017
AND THE WINNERS ARE …
Western Nevada County honorees at the 35th annual Elly Awards:
Overall Drama Production — Quest Theaterworks’ “Zoo Story”
Leading Male (drama) — Chase Coney in Quest Theaterworks’ “Zoo Story”
Leading Female (drama) — Lois Ewing in Quest Theaterworks’ “The Good Body”
Direction (drama) — Sharon Winegar for Quest Theaterworks’ “The Good Body”
Costume Design (drama) — Sharon Sciabica for LeGacy Presents’ “Scrooged”
ALSO NOMINATED …
Overall Drama Production — Quest Theaterworks’ “The Good Body”
Direction (drama) — Scott Ewing for Quest Theaterworks’ “The Good Body”
Lighting Design (drama) — Les Solomon for LeGacy Presents’ “Scrooged”
Set Design (drama) — Rodger Hoopman for LeGacy Presents’ “Scrooged”
Sound Design (drama) — Rob Knable and Warren Harrison for LeGacy Presents’ “Scrooged”
Supporting Female (comedy) — Olivia Pritchett in Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s “White Snake”
Costume Design (comedy) — Jim Kelly for Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s “White Snake”
Lighting Design (comedy) — Tim Dugan for Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s “White Snake”
Sound Design (comedy) — Tynowyn Woolman for Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s “White Snake”
Costume Design (youth) — Jeannine Watson for Nevada County Performing Arts Guild’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Quest Theaterworks brought home four Elly Awards Sunday from the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance's annual awards program celebrating excellent in local and regional community theater.
LeGacy Presents also won for Sharon Sciabica's Costume Design in its production of "Scrooged."
Among its honors, Quest Theaterworks was presented the Elly Award for best overall drama production for its performance of "Zoo Story." The production also earned an Elly for Chase Coney, who won for best Leading Male in a drama.
Lois Ewing, also of the Grass Valley-based Quest Theaterworks, took the honor for best Leading Female in drama for her work in "The Good Body," which also earned an Elly Award for Sharon Winegar best Direction in a drama.
Both award-winning productions were performed as part of Quest Theaterworks' third annual Nugget Fringe Theatre Festival in January.
The adult division of the 35th Annual Elly Awards was held at the Center at 2300 in Sacramento Sunday. A total of 33 Elly Awards were presented in the Comedy, Drama, Musical and Original Script categories. Sponsored by the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance (SARTA), the awards are named for Eleanor McClatchy, a devoted patron of the arts and former publisher of the Sacramento Bee, to celebrate excellence in Sacramento's local and regional community theater.
The 166 Adult Elly nominations represented 143 productions from 48 participating theatres. A total of 15 nominations were earned by western Nevada County productions.
