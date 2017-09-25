Grass Valley’s Quest Theaterworks wins four Elly Awards in Sacramento

Sound Design (comedy) — Tynowyn Woolman for Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s “White Snake”

Lighting Design (comedy) — Tim Dugan for Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s “White Snake”

Costume Design (comedy) — Jim Kelly for Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s “White Snake”

Supporting Female (comedy) — Olivia Pritchett in Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra’s “White Snake”

AND THE WINNERS ARE …

Quest Theaterworks brought home four Elly Awards Sunday from the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance's annual awards program celebrating excellent in local and regional community theater.

LeGacy Presents also won for Sharon Sciabica's Costume Design in its production of "Scrooged."

Among its honors, Quest Theaterworks was presented the Elly Award for best overall drama production for its performance of "Zoo Story." The production also earned an Elly for Chase Coney, who won for best Leading Male in a drama.

Lois Ewing, also of the Grass Valley-based Quest Theaterworks, took the honor for best Leading Female in drama for her work in "The Good Body," which also earned an Elly Award for Sharon Winegar best Direction in a drama.

Both award-winning productions were performed as part of Quest Theaterworks' third annual Nugget Fringe Theatre Festival in January.

The adult division of the 35th Annual Elly Awards was held at the Center at 2300 in Sacramento Sunday. A total of 33 Elly Awards were presented in the Comedy, Drama, Musical and Original Script categories. Sponsored by the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance (SARTA), the awards are named for Eleanor McClatchy, a devoted patron of the arts and former publisher of the Sacramento Bee, to celebrate excellence in Sacramento's local and regional community theater.

The 166 Adult Elly nominations represented 143 productions from 48 participating theatres. A total of 15 nominations were earned by western Nevada County productions.