Grass Valley’s Bell Hill Academy puts multiculturalism on display with dance | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley’s Bell Hill Academy puts multiculturalism on display with dance
June 2, 2017
The students at Bell Hill Academy strutted their stuff and swayed to the songs of multiculturalism Thursday evening at their school in Grass Valley as a culmination of their global studies curriculum. They incorporated traditional costumes, movements and music to bring dances from around the world to Grass Valley, including song and dance from aboriginal Australia, Ecuador and China, to name a few.
