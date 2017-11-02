Grass Valley’s Bell Hill Academy celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

The Lights on After School program of Bell Hill Academy celebrated the traditional Mexican holiday of Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, Thursday evening, when children got their faces painted, danced to songs like the Mexican Hat Dance, and sang songs like De Colores.

Altars set up to honor the dead were filled with pictures of loved ones and offerings of food and candy skulls.

The K-4 dual immersion and global studies school strives to bring a quality education with a world vision to Grass Valley with events such as the Dia De Los Muertos Celebration.