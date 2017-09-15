Grass Valley woman charged after dog dies in hot car

The Nevada County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a Grass Valley woman who left a dog inside her vehicle for about two hours, resulting in the dog's death, the office said.

Astrid Pryor, 66, faces a misdemeanor charge for animal endangerment resulting in great bodily injury, said Christopher Walsh, assistant district attorney.

On July 28, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office received a call from Pryor, who said she needed help reviving her dog, which appeared to have expired from heat exhaustion. Pryor said she'd attempted CPR, the sheriff's office said in a news release

Pryor took the dog to a veterinarian's office, where it was pronounced dead. Nevada County Animal Control began investigating the case and conducted a necropsy on the dog, the release states.

"No underlying medical issues were identified that would have caused the dog to die, which tends to show the dog did die from heat exhaustion after being left in the car for approximately two hours with hot temperatures," the release states. "The dog's temperature was found to be over 110 degrees when it arrived at the veterinarian's office."

According to the American Kennel Club, a normal body temperature range for dogs is between 99.5 and 102.5 degrees.

Walsh said felony charges could have been filed against Pryor if an investigation showed intentional abuse of the animal. Instead, he determined the incident was a result of criminal negligence.

Pryor could face up to six months in jail. An arrest warrant will likely be issued soon, Walsh said.

