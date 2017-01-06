Grass Valley to receive storm water restoration funds | TheUnion.com

The Grass Valley City Council will consider receiving a $555,817 grant from the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Financial Assistance during their meeting Tuesday, to address the restoration of the Wolf Creek watershed.

American Rivers, whom the city partnered with for the grant, was largely responsible for the city receiving this funding to restore portions of Peabody Creek near Condon Park, by assisting in preparing the preliminary design and funding applications, according to the council staff report.

“This project demonstrates that our community is at the forefront of a major shift in California in how we think about storm water,” the report states. “Rather than viewing storm water only as a nuisance due to threats posed by flooding or pollutants in storm water, we are looking for ways to turn storm water into a resource to combat the effects of drought and climate change.”

Top on the priority list for the funding is to turn the area known as Scotia Pines into a wetlands.

“We’ll be converting a portion of that storm water into an area that has been unsightly and a homeless camp for years, into a wetlands,” City Manager Bob Richardson said.

The entire cost resulting in converting the land use will be covered by the grant, with money left over for other projects which include permanent sidewalk and cement areas.

“They are all environmentally focused,” Richardson explained. “It’s possible to use the funds for a new trail system we’re putting in this spring.”

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include an update on efforts the city has made to streamline its process the public has to endure at the front counter of city hall, as well as a report from Dignity Health, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s 2016 economic impact analysis.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.