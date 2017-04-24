Grass Valley to honor its heroes | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley to honor its heroes
April 24, 2017
Grass Valley will announce its firefighter, police officer, and volunteer of the year tonight after a badge-pinning ceremony welcoming the city's newest firefighter, Michael McClain.
The honorary ceremonies will take place at the city's 7 p.m. council meeting at Grass Valley City Hall.
Council members will also continue a proclamation declaring a local state of emergency due to extreme weather events in hopes of receiving federal and state funds to repair a 100-foot deep sinkhole on Freeman Lane and other extensive damage.
