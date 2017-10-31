Grass Valley theft suspect arrested again

A Nevada City man accused last week of theft from a construction site was back in the Nevada County Jail this week after authorities searched his home, reports state.

Gregory Alan Goode, 58, faces new charges of receiving known stolen property, possession of ammunition by someone who's prohibited from owning/possessing a firearm and committing a felony while on bail. Arrested Monday, Goode's since made his $10,000 bond, jail records state.

Authorities arrested Goode and a woman who was at his Butterfly Drive home after they executed a search warrant, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

"That was based on his prior arrest on Ridge Road," Bates said of the search warrant.

Police said they first arrested Goode on Oct. 22 after they linked him to a lumber theft from a construction site at Ridge Road and Ryans Lane. Two thefts happened that morning, though officers at the time charged Goode with only one of them.

Evidence found during the Monday search — a small amount of lumber — enabled police to connect Goode to both thefts, Bates said.

Officers on Monday also found ammunition for a small-caliber handgun, leading to additional charges against Goode, the sergeant added.

The woman, found with suspected methamphetamine pipes, remained in jail Tuesday afternoon on a charge of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, reports state.

